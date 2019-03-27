Home

Billy Charles "Bill" Simmons

Billy Charles "Bill" Simmons Obituary
Billy Charles 'Bill' Simmons, 95, of Bailey, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at Garland Nursing and Rehab in Garland.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday March 29 at First Baptist Church, Leonard, with Bro. Chad Leutwyler and Dr. James Ralson. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 28 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Frances Louise Lance Simmons of Bailey; sons Ronald Simmons of Bailey, Charles Simmons of Bailey, Kenneth Simmons of Murphy, Roger Simmons of Garland; daughter Myra Fritts of Bailey, fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Grace Wright of Bonham, Frances Daniel of Ector; brothers James Simmons and Glen Simmons both of Bailey.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
