|
|
|
Billy Charles 'Bill' Simmons, 95, of Bailey, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at Garland Nursing and Rehab in Garland.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday March 29 at First Baptist Church, Leonard, with Bro. Chad Leutwyler and Dr. James Ralson. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 28 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard.
He is survived by his wife Frances Louise Lance Simmons of Bailey; sons Ronald Simmons of Bailey, Charles Simmons of Bailey, Kenneth Simmons of Murphy, Roger Simmons of Garland; daughter Myra Fritts of Bailey, fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Grace Wright of Bonham, Frances Daniel of Ector; brothers James Simmons and Glen Simmons both of Bailey.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More