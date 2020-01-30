|
|
Billy Coburn went home to his Father on January 25, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center after a long fight against pulmonary fibrosis.
Billy was born February 13, 1950 in Leonard, Texas to Lee Roy Coburn, Sr, and Jesse Wadsworth. He and his family lived in Stinnett, Texas before moving to Denison, Texas in 1964, He graduated from Denison High School in 1968. He then graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree and later a master's degree in behavioral studies. He continued his postgraduate work at East Texas State University. He began his teaching career at McDaniel Junior High in Denison. He moved round the state teaching math and coaching football and baseball. He was a coach and math teacher at Savoy School District when he began his transition into educational administration. After serving as the principal there he moved to the Blue Ridge school district as principal at the high school. He went to Allen High School as Deputy Principal at the high school and moved through the district until he worked as Safety and Security Officer in the Allen and Little Elm Districts before his retirement. After retirement he and his friend Jimmy Trotter started a business training schools in safety and security measures.
Billy was a member of the Bells United Methodist Church where he served on many committees for the church. He also was a member of the Texoma Emmaus Community, serving as chairman and Lay Director. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Bells Lodge. He proudly served his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged due to injuries he sustained there.
He met his wife, Deborah, when they were in a bowling league together in Sherman. They married in 1987, They enjoyed their church work and church family. They traveled to the beach every summer since their honeymoon in Cozumel. They loved going to garage sales with their sister Connie and her husband, Larry. He was an avid sports collector.
Billy is survived by his wife, Deborah, his devoted sister, Connie Holland of Denison, and daughter, Stacie Hargrove and husband, Charles of Sherman. Billy had four grandchildren, Hailey Henderson of Denison, Devin Howell of Waco, Jakob Howell of Sherman and Danielle Hargrove of Sherman. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Lee Roy Jr., Bobby and Dale. He also leaves behind many friends and fellow teachers that he loved and cherished.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday January 31, 2020 at the Bells United Methodist Church in Bells, TX, with Rev. Danny Gurley officiating. Billy is being cremated according to his wishes.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020