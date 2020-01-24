|
|
|
Billy Frank Cunningham 77, of Cartwright, Oklahoma died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Oklahoma.
A Celebration for the life of Billy Frank Cunningham will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon January 24, 2020 at Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma. Burial will take place at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon January 28, 2020 in Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
He is survived by his son,Thomas Cunningham; and granddaughter, Sondra Cunningham both of Wichita Falls, TX; grandson Stephen Cunningham of Oklahoma City, OK. along with two Great-Grandchildren. Also surviving is Charles Lee Davis and wife April of Cartwright, OK. and Grandchildren Justin, Bryan, Brytany, Gage and Nocona Davis and Great Grandchildren
Hailey, Kaitlyn, Leighla, Emmalee and Riggen Davis, and Kynnlee Derebery.
The register book may be signed and condolences sent to the family online at cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Carl Cunningham and Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020