1/1
BILLY DON DAVENPORT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BILLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Don Davenport, 85, of Collinsville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Billy Don was born on April 2, 1935 in Tioga, Texas to Charles (Bud) Walter and Lillie Eunice (Wilson) Davenport. He served proudly in the United States Army retiring after 20 years of service and then spent the next 20 years working for the post office. He enjoyed sports and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Juanita Canady Davenport, daughter, Shawn and husband, Gwynn Fuller of Irving, TX; son Charles (Chuck) Davenport and wife, Robin of Flower Mound, TX; stepsons, Robert Glidden, Lonnie Glidden and Thomas Glidden; grandchildren, Lindsi Gjetley and husband, Jamey, Amanda Robertson, Christen Fuller, Sarah Dunlap and husband, James; Travis Davenport, Ethan Davenport, Brandi Davenport, Patty Kowalsky and husband, Michael, great-grandchildren, Gibson Robertson, Rylee GJetley, Allie Gjetley, Emma Dunlap, Maddie Dunlap, and nephews, Bill Midkiff and Terry Midkiff.
Billy Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Lillie Davenport, sister, Dorothy Midkiff and Brother-in-law, Moody Midkiff.
Funeral services honoring Billy Don will be held at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM, officiated by Ricky Patterson. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be held at DFW National Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadowfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved