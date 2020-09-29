Billy Don Davenport, 85, of Collinsville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Billy Don was born on April 2, 1935 in Tioga, Texas to Charles (Bud) Walter and Lillie Eunice (Wilson) Davenport. He served proudly in the United States Army retiring after 20 years of service and then spent the next 20 years working for the post office. He enjoyed sports and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Juanita Canady Davenport, daughter, Shawn and husband, Gwynn Fuller of Irving, TX; son Charles (Chuck) Davenport and wife, Robin of Flower Mound, TX; stepsons, Robert Glidden, Lonnie Glidden and Thomas Glidden; grandchildren, Lindsi Gjetley and husband, Jamey, Amanda Robertson, Christen Fuller, Sarah Dunlap and husband, James; Travis Davenport, Ethan Davenport, Brandi Davenport, Patty Kowalsky and husband, Michael, great-grandchildren, Gibson Robertson, Rylee GJetley, Allie Gjetley, Emma Dunlap, Maddie Dunlap, and nephews, Bill Midkiff and Terry Midkiff.
Billy Don was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Lillie Davenport, sister, Dorothy Midkiff and Brother-in-law, Moody Midkiff.
Funeral services honoring Billy Don will be held at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM, officiated by Ricky Patterson. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be held at DFW National Cemetery on Friday, October 2, 2020.
