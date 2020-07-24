I am proud to say that Billy Don was my “Brother” in law !

Lyn and I both loved him so much, and are really going to miss him, his wit, and humor. To know him, was to love him, and he never met a stranger. We shared a lot of good times, stories, and visits. Sometimes he would come out here, and I didn’t even know he was here until I looked out and saw his little orange car~ I would go over to the cabin and find him making himself at home, just sitting In my recliner, sometimes napping. We could visit and talk for hours, and learn something every time.

He was quite a handyman too.... he could plumb, paint, and build. Even do electrical (sometimes). I will never forget he cut into a “hot wire” (220V) at my dads house. It was quite a shock to ALL of us !

RIP Billy Don Douglas.... we will never forget you, and you will Always be in our hearts !

Jim & Lyn Hite

