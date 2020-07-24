1/1
BILLY DON DOUGLAS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BILLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Private family funeral services for Billy Don Douglas will be held at West Hill Cemetery. Billy Don, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 22 at his home in Sherman, surrounded by his family.
Billy Don was born July 27, 1933 in Van Alstyne, Texas to the late Grady Odell Douglas and Johnnie Louise (Nichols) Douglas. Billy Don began a sales career in Industrial supplies at Hardwicke Etter in 1956. In 1978, he became a part owner of CDT Supply. This business was sold in 2003 to M-Tex and he worked there part-time in sales, retiring in 2013.
Billy Don and Doris Hite were married May 22, 1992 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Billy Don and Doris enjoyed trips on their Harley and would also trailer the dune buggy to ride the Arkansas hills. A sign on the back door said "Come In …..We Are Open". Visits from family and friends were always welcome and family gatherings were special. He was a member of the Western Heights Church of Christ.
Billy Don is survived by his wife Doris of Sherman; son Randy Douglas and wife Darla of Sherman; daughter, Kathy Melton and husband Rusty of Howe; step-daughter, Kim Essex and husband John of Fort Worth; brother, Richard Dean Douglas and wife Rita of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Jack Douglas.
Public viewing will be held from 12:00 PM to 7:00 Pm Friday July 24 at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
I am proud to say that Billy Don was my “Brother” in law !
Lyn and I both loved him so much, and are really going to miss him, his wit, and humor. To know him, was to love him, and he never met a stranger. We shared a lot of good times, stories, and visits. Sometimes he would come out here, and I didn’t even know he was here until I looked out and saw his little orange car~ I would go over to the cabin and find him making himself at home, just sitting In my recliner, sometimes napping. We could visit and talk for hours, and learn something every time.
He was quite a handyman too.... he could plumb, paint, and build. Even do electrical (sometimes). I will never forget he cut into a “hot wire” (220V) at my dads house. It was quite a shock to ALL of us !
RIP Billy Don Douglas.... we will never forget you, and you will Always be in our hearts !
Jim & Lyn Hite
Jim & Lyn Hite
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved