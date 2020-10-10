Billy Don Mullennix, 68, of Whitesboro, Texas was called home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Billy was born on October 21, 1951 in Fort Worth, Texas to Carl (Bill) and Marion (Fuller) Mullennix. He was a self-employed construction worker. Billy enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool, playing golf and watching westerns. He was an excellent marksman. He loved family fish fries and family barbeques. Billy loved his family and his dog JR. He loved family get-togethers and the time he spent with them and his many friends. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his children, Christy Jaresh of Denison; Shawn Mullennix of Oklahoma; Cody Mullennix and wife, Kelli of Whitesboro; mother, Marion Mullennix; grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Hunter, Austin, Mercedes, and Christina, great-grandchildren, Harper and Parker; brother, Bobby Baker, sister, Paula McCutcheon, niece, Angelia and nephew, Jeremy.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Carl Mullennix, wife, Tammy Mullennix and his grandparents.
Funeral services honoring Billy will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in Sadler, Texas. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.