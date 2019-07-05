Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
1963 - 2019
Billy Don Roberts Obituary
Billy Don Roberts, 56, of Ector, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Pastor Josh Lott will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulberry Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Roberts; daughters, Whitney Whited of Ector, Rachel Roberts of Tennessee, and Monica Owens of Bells; son, Dakota Roberts of Bonham; his parents, Dally and Sue of Ravenna; sisters, Karen Orr of Sherman, Sharon Roberts of Ravenna, and Beverly Roberts of Bonham; brothers, Eddie Ray Roberts of Ravenna, Andy Roberts of Ector, Bobby Roberts of Ravenna, and Daryl Roberts of Bells; and numerous grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Casey Reed Scholarship Fund. 9363 E. FM 273, Ivanhoe, TX, 75447.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 5, 2019
