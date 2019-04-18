Funeral services for Billy "Bill" G. Reynolds will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 20 at the First UMC Church of Sherman. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Mr. Reynolds, 87, passed away Monday, April 15 at Texoma Medical Center.

Bill was born January 31, 1932 in Greenville, Texas to the late Floyd and Beulah (Duncan) Reynolds. He graduated from East Texas State University and married Barbara Bennett in Greenville in 1956. After serving two years in the US Army, where he was stationed in San Antonio, Mr. Reynolds worked as a supervisor at Texas Instruments for 36 years. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Sherman. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed sharing those experiences with his two sons.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara of Sherman; two sons, David and wife Jenny of Sherman and Chris and wife Angie of Edmond, OK; five grandchildren, Will and wife Sarah of New York, Jon of Austin, Libby of Plano, Luke of Edmond, and Sam of Edmond; brother, Jerry and wife Norma of Garland; and sister, Nancy Brantley and husband Charles of Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Peggy White.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary