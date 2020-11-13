1/1
BILLY GENE PRICE
Billy Gene Price, 67, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his eternal home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Billy was born on October 19, 1953 in Gainesville, Texas to Sherman and Jewell (Remley) Price. He married Billie Kay Smith on October 8, 1983 in Trenton and they have been married for 37 years. Billy was of the Baptist Faith. He owned and operated Price's Upholstery for 45 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his two dogs and working with cattle. Billy loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Kay Price; daughter, Courtney Renee Price; brother, Joe Price and wife, Glenda; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Jewell Price, son, Michael Shane Price, siblings, Don Price, Lynn Price, Larry Price, Mary McWaine and Dorothy Kay Agan.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Billy's name to the American Diabetes Association.
In support of our local, state, and federal government including CDC directives and to protect the physical health, safety and well-being of our community, social distancing and the wearing of masks while attending the funeral services will be observed.
Graveside services honoring Billy will be held for family and close friends at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
