Billy Gene White, 91, of Bonham, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Bro. Eddy Prince will officiate. interment will follow at Wilow Wild Cemetery. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Elaine Kennedy, Larry White, and Pat Chaddick; sister, Ollie Evans; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019