Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Gene White

Send Flowers
Billy Gene White Obituary
Billy Gene White, 91, of Bonham, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Bro. Eddy Prince will officiate. interment will follow at Wilow Wild Cemetery. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Elaine Kennedy, Larry White, and Pat Chaddick; sister, Ollie Evans; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -