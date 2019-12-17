Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Billy Glen Laughlin Obituary
Billy Glen Laughlin, 97, of Sherman, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednsday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Denison. Interment will follow in Hall Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Nadine Laughlin of Sherman; children, Nelda Weiss of Kansas City, KS, Dennis Laughlin of Sherman, Paul Bishop of Cartwright, Jimmy Bishop of Ohio, Brenda Boston of Durant, and Randy Walson of Kemp, Okla.; eighteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
