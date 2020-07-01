BONHAM–Billy Glenn Ray, 83, of Bonham, Texas, died of natural causes on June 28, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1937 to Lee and Martha Ray in Honey Grove, Texas. Billy graduated from high school in Honey Grove in 1955. He married Barbara Ray in 1959. Billy is survived by his children, Randy Ray, Samantha Giancreco, and Victor Ray, two brothers, Bobby R. Ray and Joe L. Ray, and one sister, Martha (Marty) McCann. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Martha Ray, his older brother, Lee Ray Jr., and his wife, Barbara.
Billy served in the Army National Guard from March 28, 1955 until September 4, 1956. He served in the United States Navy on the USS General William Mitchell from September 5, 1956 until August 29, 1960. After his military service, he worked at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 1992.
Billy was a member of the Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham, and he enjoyed spending his free time outside enjoying nature. He loved children, dogs, and hummingbirds, and he cooked holiday meals for family and friends for years. He was a generous, humorous, and kind man who touched countless lives throughout Fannin County.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30am at the Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham, TX. Bro. Mark Posey and Bro. Joe Ray will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Visitation and funeral service attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Brent, Rodney Brent, Paul Pearson, Curtis Kirby, Chris Smithart, and Joe Giancreco. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Ray, Billy Cox, Dr. Dana Sisk, Brian Peeler, Michael Rush, Michael Bowman and Jim McCann.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com.
Billy served in the Army National Guard from March 28, 1955 until September 4, 1956. He served in the United States Navy on the USS General William Mitchell from September 5, 1956 until August 29, 1960. After his military service, he worked at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 1992.
Billy was a member of the Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham, and he enjoyed spending his free time outside enjoying nature. He loved children, dogs, and hummingbirds, and he cooked holiday meals for family and friends for years. He was a generous, humorous, and kind man who touched countless lives throughout Fannin County.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30am at the Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham, TX. Bro. Mark Posey and Bro. Joe Ray will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Visitation and funeral service attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Brent, Rodney Brent, Paul Pearson, Curtis Kirby, Chris Smithart, and Joe Giancreco. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Ray, Billy Cox, Dr. Dana Sisk, Brian Peeler, Michael Rush, Michael Bowman and Jim McCann.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.