Billy Howard Arnold, 83, of Durant, Oklahoma, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence.
A graveside service were Wednesday, at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Utica, Oklahoma, with Rev Mark Wesley officiating, under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.
He is survived by his children Sammy Arnold of Austin, Billy Howard Arnold Jr of Ft. Worth, Jamalyn of San Antonio, FL; brother Harold Lloyd Arnold of Lone Star; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
