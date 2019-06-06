Billy Jack Skipworth went to his Eternal home on June 4, 2019.

Billy was born to Hoyt and Evorie Skipworth on July 24, 1948 in Whitewright, where he grew up and graduated from high school in May of 1966. He was then drafted into the army in 1968 and served 2 years in Germany as a helicopter mechanic. After he served, he came home and started a family with two daughters, Vanessa and Crystal. He devoted himself to be the best father a man could be. While raising his daughters he worked as a supervisor at Tidel Systems for 20 yrs. In Carrolton. He was proud to have designed the unique safes used in the 7-eleven stores nationwide.

In 1985 he married Dianne White in Whitewright. They made their home in Sherman, TX for 23 yrs. Together they became realtors, then they started their own business where they owned and managed their own property. They had a love like no other. They both had a passion for traveling and spending time in Branson. They also owned three bed and breakfasts in Eureka Springs. Billy was an ordained minister and loved spending time helping couples become one. Dianne passed suddenly in July of 2008.

Billy was fortunate to have found love again on June 5, 2010 when he met Janelle 'Jenny' Dennis. It was an immediate spark from the start. After sharing a beautiful friendship, they found that their paths had crossed so many times in life, it was destiny that they finally found the love that they had both longed for. On June 22, 2013 he and Jenny vowed their love to one another in front of their family and friends, which is a bond of lasting love that cannot be denied.

Through their marriage they enjoyed dancing, listening to country music, watching Gunsmoke and watching their family grow. They were so proud of all their children's accomplishments. Billy spent a lot of time taking care of his buddy Pepper. They went most everywhere together. Billy had a love for the Lord and always had a strong faith in God.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dianne; sisters, Betty and Pauline; and brothers, Jimmy and Charles.

He is survived by his wife, Janelle Dennis Skipworth; daughters, Vanessa Skipworth, Crystal Harris-Murphy and Jason, Tammy Coker and husband, Art, all of Sherman, Kim and Lee Turner of Ponca City, Okla; Sharon Bockemehl and John of Durant, Okla; sons, Jeff Dennis III of Durant, Okla, Brian Cross of Dallas, Brent Cross of Denison, and Paul Crawford of MO; also 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

Family night will be held June 7, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 8, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

An online register book can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary