Billy James Lacy passed away on May 21, 2019 in Graham, Texas at the age of 93.

Bill was the youngest of 7 children. He is predeceased by his father, Sam Lacy; his mother Beatrice Arthur Lacy; his older brothers, Arthur Lacy, Malcolm 'Mutt' Lacy, and Sam Clark Lacy; and his older sisters, Helen Dodge, Clara Kearney, and Annie Ruth Heifner.

Bill will be missed by his surviving family, his oldest daughter Shelley Paclik and her husband John of Graham; his two granddaughters, Ashley Wood and Meghan German; and his four great-granddaughters, Hallie Wood, Sadie Wood, Parker German, and Campbell German; his youngest daughter Paula Bea Lacy and her spouse Gordon Quinn of Plano; and his grandson James "Clay" Wise; along with his nieces and nephews, Arthur's daughter Shirley; Malcolm's children Sammie, Malcolm Lee, and Robert Dean; and Clara's daughter Jaynie; plus numerous dear friends.

Bill was born in Sherman, Texas on January 9, 1926. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II in April of 1944 at the age of 18, and was stationed near Alamogordo, New Mexico where he trained to be an artillery spotter. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946. Afterwards, he went on to have a long career in the oil business as a permit agent and surveyor, and he worked all over the country from the Midwest all the way to Alaska. After retiring at the age of 55, he opened his own hole-plugging company in Wyoming for just over 2 years and enjoyed much success before closing the company to spend more time with his family.

Bill was a cowboy through and through. He grew up farming and ranching with his family and worked closely with the Hudgins family. He became a champion calf roper and rodeo star along with his faithful horse Rowdy, only a few years after leaving the Army. After retiring and moving back to Sherman, he stayed active raising cattle, gardening, and driving tractors to help out the Lacy family business. He loved his grandchildren very much and went to every livestock show, band concert, and sporting event he could to show his support. He was also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers.

The visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Sherman, Texas afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Beyond Faith Hospice, (604 Oak St. Graham, Texas 76450) or the . The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 25, 2019