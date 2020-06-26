BILLY JARRELL

Billy Joe Jarrell, age 88, of Gainesville, TX, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Left to cherish his memory is his children; Peggy Matthews of Myra, TX, Carolyn Rivas of New Hampshire, Lisa Anderson of Sanger, TX, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, 1:30 P.M. at Crossroads Baptist Church, Gainesville, TX with Reverend Taylor officiating. Family & friends visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store