Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
Billy Joe Lamb


1930 - 2019
Billy Joe Lamb Obituary
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 the Lord called home our beloved uncle, Billy Joe Lamb, 88, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Lamb was born October 12, 1930 in Denison Texas the son of Orvil and Mary (Adair) Lamb. He graduated from Denison High School and attended Southeastern and Austin College. Billy Joe served his country proudly as a Corporal in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. During his eight years of service in Korea, he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations SVC Medal, National Defense SVC Medal, and the Merit Unit Citation. After serving his country he returned and worked 20 years for Thomas Real Estate as a broker. He later retired as a buyer after 30 years from Champion Coolers. In the past he was a member and served as a Past President of the Toastmasters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Lamb leaves behind his beloved family; nieces, Kristina Kay Avery, Kristin Harp and husband, Dustin; great-nieces, Shannon Harp, Rebekah Harp; and nephew, Rodney Parker all of Denison. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jenny Heineman; and brother, Orvil Lamb Jr.
Graveside services with Military Honors for Mr. Lamb will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman with Chaplain Charles Wade officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
