Billy Joe Lamb, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Chaplain Charles Wade will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by niece, Kristie Avery; great-niece, Kristina Harp; great-great-nieces. Shannon Harp, and Rebekah Harp; and nephew, Rodney Parker, all of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
