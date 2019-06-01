Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Billy Joe Lamb


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Billy Joe Lamb Obituary
Billy Joe Lamb, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Chaplain Charles Wade will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by niece, Kristie Avery; great-niece, Kristina Harp; great-great-nieces. Shannon Harp, and Rebekah Harp; and nephew, Rodney Parker, all of Denison.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
