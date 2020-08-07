1/1
Billy Joe McKee Sr.
SHERMAN- Billy Joe McKee, Sr., also known as "Jiggy" transitioned from life to eternity Sunday August 2,2020 peacefully at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman. Funeral services will be 1:00pm on Saturday August 8th , at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 7:00pm-9:00pm on Friday at the Funeral Home. Billy was born on October 22nd, 1939 in Sherman, TX, to Clarence McKee and LaRue Anita Holt. He graduated from Fred Douglas High School in 1956. Billy worked for the Sherman Foundry and both Adams and Taylor Construction Company for many years before retiring and becoming an entrepreneur. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy Davis. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Mrs. Martha M. McKee, children; Ronald Dewayne McKee (Ruby Faye) of Sherman, Billy Joe McKee Jr. (Michell) of Denison, Jerron Bowen of Plano, DaMontray Bowen of Rowlett, Norma McKee of Sherman, Frances Anita McKee, Malinda Yvette McKee-Hennie, of Desoto, Andre Marie McKee of Abilene, Bridgett Bowen of Sherman, LaVonda Spillers of Seattle, Washington, Tiffany Bowen of Garland and Michelle Newton of Sulfur Springs, siblings; Maynard (Goodson) McKee, Larry McKee (Benda) of Sherman, LaRue McKee (Andrea) of Ft. Worth, and Helen Scott of Sherman, and a host of grandchildren and other relatives. The McKee Family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
