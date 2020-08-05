Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Mr. Billy Joe McKee, Sr., 80, of Sherman, died on August 2nd, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital.

He is survived by his Wife Mrs. Martha McKee, children; Ronald D. McKee (Ruby Faye), Norma Jo McKee, Frances A. McKee, Malinda Y. McKee, Andrea M. McKee, Billy Joe McKee, Jr. (Michell), Lavonda Spillers, Bridgette Bowen, Tiffany Bowen, Michelle Newton, Jerron Bowen, and DaMontray Bowen, siblings; Maynard McKee, Helen Scott, LaRue McKee, Larry McKee, and Gerald Weatherford.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Saturday August 8th, at Harmony Baptist Church in Sherman. Family visitation will be Friday , from 7:00pm – 9:00pm at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.

