Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
803 East Main
Honey Grove, TX 75446
(903) 378-2291
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Billy Joe "Bill" Roberts Obituary
HONEY GROVE – Billy "Bill" Joe Roberts, 87, of Honey Grove, died Friday at the Honey Grove Nursing Center.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham Texas. The Rev. Mike Haney will officiate assisted by the Rev. Jud Strawbridge. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to service starting at 10 a.m.
He is survived by wife, Bonnie Roberts; three daughters, Gale Littrell of Windom, Terri Deike of Tyler and Annette Miller of Windom; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Vilous McBurnett of Rockwall.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Windom Snap Center, Windom Cemetery or the charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2019
