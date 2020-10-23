BONHAM–Graveside services for Billy Joe Stephens, age 73 of Ivanhoe, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery. Bro. Josh Lott will officiate. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Mr. Stephens passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Texoma Health Care Center in Sherman, TX.

Billy Joe Stephens was born in Bonham, TX to Almer Joe and Ina Fayevva "Faye" (Holder) Stephens on June 9, 1947.

Billy is survived by his wife Belinda; daughters, Michelle and husband Brian Bymaster and Tammy Williams and husband Randy; stepsons, Toby Woods and Cory Woods; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sisters, Linda and husband Mickey Workman and Myrt Adams; brother, Garry Lee and wife Lucinda Stephens along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many friends that he considered family.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.

Request that everyone attending the service please wear mask follow the social distancing protocol.

To honor Billy Joe Stephens, memorials can be made to New Hope Cemetery Association C/O Linda Myracle 2339 CR 2145 Telephone, TX 75488.

