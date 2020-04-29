|
|
Bill Wyatt passed away peacefully with family by his side at the home of his daughter in Sherman, Texas, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Bill was born January 21, 1933, to Clyde A. and Lillie M. (Titsworth) Wyatt in Whitesboro, Texas.
He grew up in the Grayson County area, attending Sherman High School before his enlistment in the United States Navy in 1950. Bill was part of the crew aboard the USS Ozbourn (DD846), serving as a Fire Control Tech 2 until his honorable discharge in November, 1953. He was very proud of his military service, and later became a Lifetime Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. During his time in San Diego, he met his future wife, Connie Bedard from Foxsboro, Mass., who was also serving in the U.S. Navy. They were married at the Submarine Base Chapel at Pearl Harbor in the Territory of Hawaii on July 29, 1953, and returned to Sherman, Texas, to spend fifty four years together before Connie's death on November 18, 2007.
While living in Sherman, and raising three children with Connie, Bill worked many years for Anderson Clayton, and later as a mechanic for Oscar Mayer, where he was known by his co-workers for his ability to fix anything, until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time in his garage as a young man, and was an excellent wood worker and builder of beautiful furniture. His children still have the desks, sewing machine cabinet and gun cabinet he built for his family but, unfortunately, no longer have the wood and fiberglass cabin cruiser he built in the driveway! The little boat with its' 35 horse power Evinrude motor spent many happy weekends on Lake Texoma, pulling as many as four children, or two or three adults, behind it on water skis at one time! Summers were blissful in the Wyatt Family, with the whole Wyatt clan gathering at Lake Texoma at Bill's sisters' cabin to water ski and fish and enjoy games of dominoes and canasta. The little boat was sold for a fancier model as the kids grew to be teens, but it will always have a special place in our hearts. Bill also loved bowling, and spent many years bowling on leagues. He instilled the love of bowling in his son, Dennis, and grandson, Justin, and he was happy to bowl on a team with Dennis.
But, of all the things Bill enjoyed, his favorite was spending time with his family. From the time Dennis was in Little League, until his final trip to the ballparks last summer to watch great grandchildren, Brody, Colby and Landrie, play baseball and softball, he was always ready to be with his family. Family reunions were always a time he enjoyed, and two of his proudest moments were when he was able to watch his daughters, Linda and Terrie, walk the stage to receive their Bachelor's Degrees at the University of Texas at Dallas. He was never able to finish college himself, and was thrilled for their accomplishments.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Connie, daughter, Terrie, brothers, Alfred, Gene and Jack Wyatt, and sisters, Margaret Costello, Lena Wilson and Lela Wineinger. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Tollison (Bob), son, Dennis (Cindy), and younger brother, Don R. Wyatt (Laura). He was loved by his grandchildren, Brad Billy, Laci Billy (Cameron), Aaron Fleming, Kyle Fleming, Justin Wyatt (Ashley), Sarah Fleming, Tammie Billy, T.C. Nicholas and Nicole Nicholas. His great-grandchildren, Riley Fleming, Landrie Billy, Brody Billy, Colby Wyatt, Cadence Sullivan, and Everly Kenney, have all been blessed by his loving presence in their lives.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, with arrangements under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, and service conducted by Pastor Keith Taylor. There will be no formal family visitation, but we invite those who loved Bill to stop by Waldo Funeral Home on Wednesday, or Thursday morning, to see a video of Bill's life, and to sign the guest book. Online condolences are appreciated as an alternative, as well at waldofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , or Veterans' group.
Bill's family would like to express their sincerest love and appreciation to dad's friends and the staff at Wesley Village, who made the last year and a half of his life so enjoyable and full of encouragement. We also appreciate the many years of care from Dr. Philip Pitts, and more recently, the care of Taylor and Greg from Sher Den Home Health, and in his last days, Sheila and Jennifer from Guardian Home Hospice.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020