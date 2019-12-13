|
Billy (Bill) Lee Atkinson entered into eternal life with his Lord peacefully Wednesday night, December 11, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.
Bill was born October 24, 1926 in Harrah, Oklahoma to Robert Lee Atkinson and Virginia L. (Coffman) Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita (Wright) McKee Atkinson, parents, daughter Wanda Lee (McKee) Eldredge of Sherman, granddaughter Lisa Lyn Eldredge of Dallas and great grandson Bryan Eldredge of Eufaula, OK. Bill is survived by his sons, John McKee and wife Ellen of Dallas and Michael Atkinson of Beaumont, TX; grandsons, Joe and wife Katie Eldredge of Eufaula, OK and Steve and wife Dianne Eldredge of Allen, TX; 3 great grandchildren: Melissa, Dalton and Connor Eldredge.
Bill graduated from Denison High School in 1943 at the age of 16. He went to work for Katy as a section hand on the tracks, worked there two or three months making $1 per hour and received a social security number here. He then went to work for Southern Ice loading ice in rail cars. Bill didn't know Katy had given him a social security number; Southern Ice assigned him another number.
He served honorably in the Navy joining in August 1944. He was drafted into Radar School, was sent to Philippines as a unit, landed in Subic Bay and quartered out on Grande Island and stood radar watch. His unit was broken up and he moved to landing aircraft and the ship went to Hong Kong during Christmas of 1945. Bill was then moved to Guam and placed on a receiving ship then sent to Shanghai up the Yangtze River. He was mustard out in August 1946 with $400. He enlisted in the Naval Reserves.
Bill sought employment with the telephone company while still in the Reserves. He was called up in 1953 and sent to San Diego due to the Korean conflict. The telephone company guaranteed him his job for one year. He returned to work at the telephone company for 44 years at Southwestern Bell/AT&T.
Bill married the love of his life, Juanita on January 2, 1953. They remained in Denison residing their entire marriage at 1131 W. Morgan. There is not much he could not do: carpentry, automotive repairs, climbing telephone poles. He loved the Lord, a faithful follower and a bible scholar. You could mention a topic and he could tell you where it was located in the bible. He and Juanita were instrumental in starting Parkside Baptist Church as a charter founding member and attended for decades. Following that they were part of the founding of New Beginnings that they dearly loved to serve. Bill followed Juanita to the church she was baptized in as a child, Hagerman Baptist Church and he remains a member there today.
Bill (Pops, Dad, Daddy Bill, Grandad, Uncle Bill as known by his family) will be sorely missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations or contributions can be made to the Hagerman Baptist Church, 4619 Refuge Road, Sherman, TX 75092 or to the organization of your choice.
Funeral services provided by Fisher Funeral Home, 604 W. Main St., Denison, TX this Saturday, December, 14, 2019 with family visitation from 12 to 1 p.m.; funeral service will be at 1 p.m. followed by interment service at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, TX. Please join the family in celebrating 93 wonderful years of Bill's life.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019