BILLY LLOYD BROWN
1924 - 2020
BONHAM-Billy Lloyd Brown, age 96, of Bonham, TX was born in Denison, TX on February 15, 1924 to Herbert Clyde and Birdia (Lloyd) Brown. He joined our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 20, 2020 during his stay at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Community Living Center in Bonham, TX.
Billy Lloyd Brown served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a pipeline supervisor for Phillips 66 until retirement. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
Billy is survived by daughter, Judith Anne Brown of Arlington, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Jim B. and Nelda Brown of Conroe, TX; nephews, Jimmy Brown and Randall Brown both of Borger, TX and nieces, Joy Elizabeth Shivers of Mountain Home, ID and Delilah Sue Henderson of Conroe, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Allan Lloyd Brown.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
Private family services will be held. To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
