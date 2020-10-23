1/1
BILLY MARK TROXTELL
1955 - 2020
Billy Mark Troxtell was born on August 10, 1955 to Roscoe and Ethel Troxtell l in Gunter, Texas. He grew up in Tom Bean, Texas with his 8 other siblings. They had great adventures as a family. Billy married Sue Williams on March 17, 1979 in Denison, Texas. Billy went to Heaven to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020. He was a man who loved his family and the Lord. Billy retired in 2015 from the City of Sherman, after 23 years as a Signal Light Technician. Billy raised his family with his wife Sue with great joy. His family time was filled with raising horses, Dallas Cowboy Sunday with all you could eat. He loved cooking and going camping. After he retired from the City of Sherman, he became an avid crossword puzzler while listening to his 60 and 70's music.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Ethel Troxtell of Tom Bean, Texas. Brother Roscoe Troxtell Jr and brother Mikal Joe Troxtell. Billy leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, two sons Murry Williams Jr and wife Sandy Williams of Bedford, Texas, Michael Brendan Gill of Melissa, Texas, and two daughters, Brandy Carpenter and husband Jack Carpenter of Melissa, Texas and Sierra Henry and husband Timothy Henry of Sadler, Texas. Four brothers and two sisters, Five Grandchildren, Five Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family night will be at Sadler Baptist Church on Monday October 26, 2020 between 6:00-8:00 pm. Memorial will be at Sadler Baptist Church on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be provided by the Sadler Baptist Church following the Memorial.
Sadler Baptist Church 419 S. Main Street Sadler, Texas 76264 Please send flowers to Scoggins Funeral Home 637 West Van Alstyne Parkway Van Alstyne, Texas 75495.

Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sadler Baptist Church
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sadler Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
