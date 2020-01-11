|
Services for Billy Morris Davis will be held at the Heritage Nazarene Church at 601 Highway 1417 in Sherman, Texas on January 10th at 2 pm, 2020. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heritage Nazarene Church building fund.
Billy Morris Davis was born in Howe, Texas on January 3rd, 1918 and died on January 4th, 2020 at Texoma Healthcare Center in Sherman, Texas.
Billy Davis was born to Joe and Maude M. Embery Davis on a farm North West of Howe, Texas on January 3rd, 1918. Billy was the third of nine children. Billy graduated from Howe High School in 1935 and worked at a number of local jobs. On July 16th, 1940 he married Mary Jo. Cloud. In October, 1949 they moved to Pueblo, Colorado. Billy worked for the city of Pueblo, Colorado for more than twenty nine years, retiring from his job as Surveyor Party Chief in 1984, in the engineering division.
In March 1992, Billy and his wife moved back to the Sherman, Texas area. In the early part of 1994 he began working as a volunteer for home hospice for ten years. Billy also delivered meals on wheels for the senior center for over twenty years until October, 2014. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Cloud.
He is survived by one brother Mack A. Davis of Howe, Texas and a number of nieces and nephews.
All services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. You may sign an online guest book at Dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020