On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Billy Murray Foster, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 76. Billy was born on November 26, 1943 in Tyler, Texas, to Murray and Mary Jo Foster. He graduated from Sunset High School in 1961 and received a business degree from Southern Methodist University in 1966.
From a young age, Billy had a passion for running and his determination led to numerous high school awards including 4 individual Texas State championships in 1960 and 1961. He earned a full scholarship to run track at SMU where he earned Southwest Conference Championship honors multiple times. The highlight of his running career was tying the world record in 1964 in the 60-meter dash. He went on to participate in the Olympic Trials before an injury cut short his opportunity. His achievements are further highlighted at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, TX.
Upon graduation from SMU, he began a successful business career in the automotive industry, eventually owning several car dealerships. During this time, he met and married Sharon, the love of his life. They were married for 32 years until his death. Bill was a devoted Christian and will be remembered for his humble heart. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wylie and served in the United States Army.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharon Foster of Wylie, TX; daughter Staci Markwardt of Weatherford, TX, her husband Brian and their children Aaron, Katie, and Austin; daughter Jenni Morris of Longview, TX, her husband Michael and their children Matthew and Marshall; step-son Tommy Blakeman of Allen, TX, his wife Sharon and their son, Ben; step-daughter Kristen Campbell of Bellaire, TX, her husband Eric and their children Collin and Jack; step-daughter Amy Segrest of Wylie, TX, her husband Kris and their children Rook and Molly.
Due to the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions imposed a Celebration of Life for Billy will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020