Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Billy Paul Steward


1959 - 2019
Billy Paul Steward Obituary
On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 the Lord called Billy Paul Steward, 60, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Steward was born February 2, 1959 in Denison, Texas the son of Edd and Lois (Gann) Steward. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Navy. Billy married the love of his life, Cynthia Hilliard. He enjoyed watching old western movies, and fishing. But what brought him the most joy was being with his children and grandchildren. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Billy leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Cynthia Steward of Denison, TX; daughters, Breeanna Nuncio of Colbert, Ok, Brandi Hilliard of Denison, TX; sons, David Hilliard of Denison, TX; Jonathan Hilliard of Denison, TX; 14 grandchildren; Mother, Veta Steward of Denison, TX; sister, Teressa Nottingham of Collinsville, TX. Brothers, Michael Steward of Graham, TX; Dennis Steward of Denison, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edd Steward, Lois (Gann) Redbird, Sister Zelta Elmore, Daughter Katheryn Townsend-Steward.
Family and friends will gather to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Following Mr. Steward will be cremated according to his wishes. The funeral home will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
