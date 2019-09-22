Home

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
1959 - 2019
Billy Paul Steward Obituary
Billy Paul Steward, 60, died Wednesday at his home in Denison.
Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Following Mr. Steward will be cremated according to his wishes.
Billy is survived by wife, Cynthia Steward of Denison, daughters, Breeanna Nuncio of Cmlbert, Oklahoma and Brandi Hilliard of Denison, sons, David Hilliard of Denison and Jonathan Hilliard of Denison, 14 grandchildren; mother, Veta Steward of Denison, sister, Teressa Nottingham of Collinsville, brothers, Michael Steward of Graham and Dennis Steward of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
