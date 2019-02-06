Billy Ralph King, was born June 5, 1937 in Plainview, Texas, he passed away peacefully February 2, 2019 with his daughters by his side.

Billy grew up in Plainview, when as a young boy and teenager, he supported himself as a professional horse jockey. He had many interesting talents, including roller skating. As a child, his wife, Jackie, looked on as Billy showed off his roller skating talents and claimed she world marry him one day. After they married, they moved to Amarillo, where they started their family. Billy began his career working for West Texas News Agency, moving to Denison where he spent the last half of his life, and eventually retiring with Anderson Merchandisers. Billy, loving referred to as 'Billy Bunk' by his grandchildren and 'Uncle B' by his nephews, enjoyed teaching his daughters and friends to water ski on Lake Texoma, taking trips to Las Vegas with his wife and friends, and keeping his five grandkids and four great-grandkids laughing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph King and Eula Hughes, and his wife of 52 years, Jackie. He is survived by his step-mother, good friend, Betty Jo King; sister Eulene Morris and husband, Charlie; brother Gary King and wife, Jenny; brother Tommy King and wife Emily; daughter Janice Nicholson and husband Bill; daughter Kelly Williams; grandchildren Jayma Lively and husband Sean; Danielle Barrett and husband Tate; Lynley Tolleson and husband Shawn; Jordan Williams; and JaCoby Williams; and four great-grand children.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mike Windle officiating. Family visitation will be held for one hour following the service.

Billy spent many years lovingly caring for his wife, Jackie, as her health began to decline. Now Billy has rejoined Jackie and will be laid to rest at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary