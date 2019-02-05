Funeral services for Billy Ray Orr, 79, of Bonham, Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Bonham. Pastor Chase Hinson will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Mr. Orr passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Clyde Cosper State Veterans Home, with his loving wife and family by his side.

Billy Ray Orr was born in Windom, Texas January 28, 1940 to William and Sallie (Delaney) Orr. Billy served in the United States Navy from 1957-1960 on the DDR-877 USS PERKINS. He married the love of his life Carolyn Sue Madison on May 6, 1961 in Savoy. Billy worked in sales for American National Insurance Company and Budget Box. He enjoyed going to the horse races, restoring old cars, drag racing and playing pool. Billy and Sue loved traveling all over the United States in their motorhome; together they attended his yearly Navy Reunions and served as host to three of the Reunions. The Orr's are members of the First Baptist Church of Bonham.

He is survived by his wife Sue Orr of Bonham; daughter Suzie Lackey and husband Raymond of Dodd City; granddaughter Ame Fritts and husband David of Bonham; step grandchildren Marla White and husband Marty of Denison and Rodney Lackey and wife Jeanette of McKinney; step great grand daughters Taryn, Mackenzie, Olivia and Saleen; sisters Jean Nichols of Bonham, Linda Wilson of Ector, and Shirley Bingham and husband Jim of Bonham; sister-in-law Anita Orr of Honey Grove and Joyce Reynolds of Savoy; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents William and Sallie Orr; brothers James, Dee and Bob, sister Fleta Martin; brothers-in-law Leroy Martin, Bill Wilson and Jimmy Reynolds and sister-in-law Mary June Orr.

Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond Lackey, David Fritts, Chad Whisenhunt, Jim Bingham, Kenneth Rhudy and Jackie Reynolds.

Donations may be made in memory of Billy Orr to the First Baptist Church of Bonham or Fannin County www.RelayForLife.org/fannincoTX

