Sherman, Texas - Billy Vaughn Hill, 78, of Sherman died on May 8, 2019.

Billy was born to the late Roll Byran Hill and Era Belle Rush Hill on August 17, 1940. He married Mary Odessa Fox on December 9, 1961.

Billy was a meter reader for Lone Star Gas, where he retired after twenty-three years. Billy used to love taking his beagles rabbit hunting, working on lawn mowers and go carts, watching races, smoking briskets and keeping his truck spotless. He held an amateur radio license and enjoyed talking on his ham radio where he was known as KC5-ATF. Billy loved spending time with family and seeing his grandchildren.

Billy is survived by his sons Jeff Hill and wife Laura, and Rodney Hill, both of Sherman; brother, Jack Hill and wife Peggy; sister's, Joy Ferguson and husband Herbert, Patricia Rochelle and husband Fred, Mary Lou Ballinger and Linda Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer Simpson, Jeffrey Hill and wife Brandi, and Holly Hill all of Sherman; great grandchildren, Jaydence Simpson, Jagger Simpson and Bradlee Hill and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Hill, grandson, Travis Hill and two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, 10:00 AM at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Pastor Virgil Cornwell will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove, TX.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Grayson County, 4114 Airport Dr., Denison, TX 75020.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2019