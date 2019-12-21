|
|
The Lord called Billy Wayne Butcher, 78, to eternal life Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Butcher was born June 15, 1941 in Denison, Texas the son of Raymond and Hazel Bucher. He married the love of his life, Paulette Tucker, January 17, 1976 in Durant, Oklahoma. Billy worked for ten years at Kwikset. He was a member of Cherry Mound Baptist Church in Denison. Billy loved family, and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
Mr. Butcher leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 43 years, Paulette Butcher of Denison, TX; daughters, Angie Williams and husband, Kenyon of Denison, TX; Lindy Allison and husband, Jeremy of Denison, TX; Rhonda Kowald and husband, Will of Carrolton, TX; Billie Burris of Denison, TX; and Lynn Marie Ash and husband, Steve Suitor of Round Rock, TX; fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Shelia Kenyon of Pottsboro, TX; Linda Jinkins of Denison, TX; Phyllis Hogan of Denison, TX; and Patricia Watkins of Denison, TX; brothers, Thomas Butcher of Denison, TX; and Richard Butcher of Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Butcher, sister, Hazele May Polston, brothers, Raymond Butcher and David Butcher.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at East Baptist Church with Pastor Brett Castle officiating. Interment will follow in Cherry Mound Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019