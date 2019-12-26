Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
East Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Butcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Butcher


1941 - 2019
Send Flowers
Billy Wayne Butcher Obituary
Billy Wayne Butcher, 78, of Denison, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at East Baptist Church. Pastor Brett Castle officiated. Interment followed at Cherry Mound Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Pauletta Butcher of Denison; daughters, Angie Williams of Denison, Lindy Allison of Denison, Rhonda Kowald of Carrolton, Billie Burris of Denison, and Lynn Marie Ash of Round Rock; sisters, Sheilia Kenyon of Pottsboro, Linda Jinkins of Denison, Phyllis Hogan of Denison, and Patricia Watkins of Denison; brothers, Thomas Butcher of Denison, and Richard Butcher of Tacoma, WA; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -