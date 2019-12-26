|
Billy Wayne Butcher, 78, of Denison, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at East Baptist Church. Pastor Brett Castle officiated. Interment followed at Cherry Mound Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Pauletta Butcher of Denison; daughters, Angie Williams of Denison, Lindy Allison of Denison, Rhonda Kowald of Carrolton, Billie Burris of Denison, and Lynn Marie Ash of Round Rock; sisters, Sheilia Kenyon of Pottsboro, Linda Jinkins of Denison, Phyllis Hogan of Denison, and Patricia Watkins of Denison; brothers, Thomas Butcher of Denison, and Richard Butcher of Tacoma, WA; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019