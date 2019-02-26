Billy Wayne Rogers, 75, of Waldo, Arkansas died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.

Billy was born October 2, 1943 in Magnolia. He was a truck driver and was formerly employed with the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company for a number of years and retired from Martin Gas Transport. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and Arkansas Razorback fan. His true enjoyment in life was his wife Roberta and his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman Travis and Melba Christine (Ham brice) Rogers; son Billy Wayne Rogers, Jr.; and brother Larry Rogers.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Roberta Rogers of Waldo, AR; daughter Tammy Rogers Mayo and husband Mark of Ector, TX, brother Ricky Rogers and wife Earline of Camden, AR, grandchildren Morgan Kelso and husband Colton of Bonham, TX, Mallory Evans and husband Reese of Ector, TX, Miranda Mayo and fiancé Tyler Lewis of Ector, TX, Cessily Rogers of Denham Springs, LA; great grandchildren Kambri Kelso, Carter Kelso, Ryle Evans, Benson Borer, Bohen Borer; and longtime special friend Paul Myers of Magnolia, AR.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Wayne Tompkins officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.

Pallbearers will be Todd Gilfillian, Sean Allen, Lewis Lugo, Anthony Lugo, Chad Tompkins, Tommy Tompkins, Jody Hickman, and Nick Hickman.

Please sign the online guest book or share a memory visit www.lewisfuneralhome.biz Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary