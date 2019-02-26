Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Home - Magnolia
420 North Jackson
Magnolia, AR 71753
(870) 234-1010
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - Magnolia
420 North Jackson
Magnolia, AR 71753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Rogers


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Wayne Rogers Obituary
Billy Wayne Rogers, 75, of Waldo, Arkansas died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Billy was born October 2, 1943 in Magnolia. He was a truck driver and was formerly employed with the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company for a number of years and retired from Martin Gas Transport. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and Arkansas Razorback fan. His true enjoyment in life was his wife Roberta and his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman Travis and Melba Christine (Ham brice) Rogers; son Billy Wayne Rogers, Jr.; and brother Larry Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Roberta Rogers of Waldo, AR; daughter Tammy Rogers Mayo and husband Mark of Ector, TX, brother Ricky Rogers and wife Earline of Camden, AR, grandchildren Morgan Kelso and husband Colton of Bonham, TX, Mallory Evans and husband Reese of Ector, TX, Miranda Mayo and fiancé Tyler Lewis of Ector, TX, Cessily Rogers of Denham Springs, LA; great grandchildren Kambri Kelso, Carter Kelso, Ryle Evans, Benson Borer, Bohen Borer; and longtime special friend Paul Myers of Magnolia, AR.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lewis Chapel with Bro. Wayne Tompkins officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Todd Gilfillian, Sean Allen, Lewis Lugo, Anthony Lugo, Chad Tompkins, Tommy Tompkins, Jody Hickman, and Nick Hickman.
Please sign the online guest book or share a memory visit www.lewisfuneralhome.biz
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now