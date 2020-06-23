BILLY WAYNE SHACKLEFORD
The Shackleford Family lost their favorite cowboy late Friday night, June 19, 2020 at the age of 83.
Billy is survived by his wife, Patty, of the home, daughters Tammy Ezell (Richard), Shanie Shackleford, both of Durant & Donna McCormick, Austin,Texas. Sons Scott Wayne Shackleford and David Shackleford, both of Durant. 5 Grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Linda Wallace, Durant, Peggy Anderson, Shelia Brumley, Janet Mendinghall, all of Duncan, OK and Shelia Kirven, Durant.
Family hour will be Monday, 6-22-2020 from 7:00 – 8:00 pm at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home. A celebration of Billy's life will be held Tuesday, 6-23-2020 at 2:00 pm in the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel with Pastor Jesse West officiating. His final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery in Durant. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
