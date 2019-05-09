|
United States Army Retired Sgt. First Class Billy Wayne Wallace, 68, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Greater New Hope Church in Sherman. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Ervie Wallace of Sherman; children Sjon (Rebecca) Wallace and Benjamin Wallace; sisters Latrice (Jerald) Rutherford of Sherman, Delores (Ricky) Brown of Commerce, Scharmane Medrano of Los Angeles; brothers Robert Brown of Los Angeles, Charles (Patricia) Brown of Sherman, and John Brown of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
