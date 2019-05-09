Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater New Hope Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater New Hope Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Wallace


1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Billy Wayne Wallace Obituary
United States Army Retired Sgt. First Class Billy Wayne Wallace, 68, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Greater New Hope Church in Sherman. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Ervie Wallace of Sherman; children Sjon (Rebecca) Wallace and Benjamin Wallace; sisters Latrice (Jerald) Rutherford of Sherman, Delores (Ricky) Brown of Commerce, Scharmane Medrano of Los Angeles; brothers Robert Brown of Los Angeles, Charles (Patricia) Brown of Sherman, and John Brown of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.