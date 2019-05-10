Funeral services for United States Army Retired Sargent First Class Billy Wayne Wallace, will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Sherman. The eulogy will be by Pastor Steve Steel. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Family night will be at the church on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Billy Wayne was born in Sherman on August 15, 1950 to parents Frank and Bobbie Wallace. He was a 1969 graduate of Sherman High School. In 1970, Billy Wayne enlisted into the United States Army, and in February of that same year, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ervie Jean Morgan. Billy Wayne served his country proudly during the Vietnam War, and after 20 years of service, he retired while stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Later Billy graduated from the Police and Sheriff Academy at Grayson College and most recently worked for the City of Southmayd Police Department. He was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.

On Saturday May 4, 2019 at 19:19 from the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX, Sgt 1st Class Billy Wallace transitioned into eternity.

Left to cherish his memory; his loving wife of 49 years, Ervie Wallace, sons; Sjon Christian Kevin Wallace (Rebeca) and Benjamin Michael Wallace, all of Sherman; granddaughter Londynn Wallace; brothers Robert E. Brown, Charles T. Brown (Patricia) and John C. Brown; sisters Latrice R. Rutherford (Jerald), Delores A. Brown (Rickey) and Scharmane S. Medrano and other relatives and friends.

Earth's loss is Heaven's gain. We his family humbly submit to God's will. We are forever grateful for the time God allowed us to share with Billy. The Wallace Family is under the Personal Care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 10, 2019