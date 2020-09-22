Billy Wright Woods, Jr. of Sherman, Texas, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Woods of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Grand Prairie and Mark Woods will officiate.

Mr. Woods is survived by his wife, Betsy Ann Woods, son, Brian Keith Woods, and daughter Linsey Woods.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store