Bishop C. Barrett, 77, of Fort Worth, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Fort Worth.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Carter Metropolitian CME Church in Fort Worth, followed by burial at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. A wake will be held Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Greater Eleazar Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Tessie Louise Barrett; children, Maria Odom (Dwight), Theresa Ellis (Moses), Felicia Sloan (Kevin), Regina Syas (Alvin), Barry Stricklin (Sherlynn), and Althea Barrett; three sisters; five brothers; twenty five grandchildren; and sixty five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019