The Lord called Blake Michael Halk, 23, to his heavenly home Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Denison, Texas.

Blake was born November 24, 1995 in Sherman, Texas the son of Carla (Warren) Crain & Chey Halk. He graduated from Sherman High School Class of 2014. He loved Dirt Track Racing, video games & rap music (especially Eminem). He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Blake touched the lives of many people with his smile, his courage, his kind loving heart and nature, and his love for life. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.

Blake leaves behind his beloved family, mother and father, Carla and Jason Crain of Denison, TX; sister, Paige Halk of Denison, TX; brother, Cyeon Halk of Denison, TX; biological father, Chey Halk of Denison, TX; grandmother, Lynda Papoi of Sherman, TX; grandmother, Dianne Crain of Denison, TX; great grandmother, Donna Evans of Bells, TX; aunt, Amanda Papoi of Denison, TX; uncle, Christopher Papoi & wife, Dena Canady of Denison, TX; step brothers, Corie Watson of Denison, TX; Chris Crain of Denison, TX; step sisters, Chastiana Crain of Denison, TX; Carley Crain of Colbert, OK; he also leaves behind many loving cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Alysha Haskins officiating. Blake will be laid to rest in West Hill. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Corie Watson, Trevor Raney, Nathaniel Haskins and Shelby Williams.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fishrfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019