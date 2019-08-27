Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Resources
More Obituaries for Bo Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bo Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bo Carter Obituary
Funeral services for Brent 'Bo' Whorton Carter will be held at 1 p.m., Friday August 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Rice of the First Baptist Church of Sherman will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Mr. Carter, 57, passed away Sunday, August 25 in Pottsboro.
Mr. Carter is survived by one brother, Jerry Nelson of Pottsboro; two sisters, Jackie Williams and husband Chuck of Pottsboro and Vicki Hendrix and husband Greg of Pottsboro; and one nephew, Ryan Williams of Pottsboro.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now