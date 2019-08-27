|
Funeral services for Brent 'Bo' Whorton Carter will be held at 1 p.m., Friday August 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Rice of the First Baptist Church of Sherman will officiate. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Mr. Carter, 57, passed away Sunday, August 25 in Pottsboro.
Mr. Carter is survived by one brother, Jerry Nelson of Pottsboro; two sisters, Jackie Williams and husband Chuck of Pottsboro and Vicki Hendrix and husband Greg of Pottsboro; and one nephew, Ryan Williams of Pottsboro.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019