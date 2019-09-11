|
VAN ALSTYNE-Bob Childress, 83, of Van Alstyne, passed away on September 7, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. Bob was born on April, 6 1936 to the late Clarence A. Childress and Lida Blanche Wilson Bushart. He graduated from Linden High School in 1954. He was raised by his grandparents Verner and Sarah Francis Wilson from the age of 14 through high school. His love and devotion for them never wavered and he stayed on the family farm after graduation to help his grandfather.
Bob moved to Dallas and began working for Sears and Roebuck. He started in the warehouse and worked his way up to purchasing. In 1958 he married the love of his life Betty McTee Childress. Bob was called into service for the United States Army a nd served as a Military Police Officer while stationed in Germany. He was called back to service in 1961 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bob and Betty moved to Van Alstyne in 1971 and ran Van Food Store for many years together. Bob worked behind the meat counter as a butcher and prepared many sandwiches for Van Alstyne students at lunch. Bob eventually went to work for Airborne Freight at DFW Airport and then transferred to other metro locations before ending his career in Plano, Texas with Airborne.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Laura Childress of Van Alstyne; brothers-in-law; Don McTee (Linda) of Aransas Pass, Glenn McTee ( Mary Ann) of Palestine; sisters-in-law; Nita McCullough (John) of Pottsboro, Rita Parris (Ron) of Irving, and Sue Gaskill (Glenn) of McKinney. Bob is also survived by many cousins from the East Texas area, he is also survived by several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty McTee Childress, father Clarence Childress, mother: Blanche Bushart, his sister Bettye Bennett.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held Wednesday, September 11 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Van Alstyne, 121 E Marshall. Services will be led by Pastor Mike Lovely of FBCVA. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be to either the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Van Alstyne Education Foundation Childress Scholarship.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX 75495.
