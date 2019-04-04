|
|
|
Bob J. Easter, 92. of Durant, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, at Bokchito First Baptist Church, 202 Edens Street, with Preston Burns and Anthony Williams officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday April 5 at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home
He is survived by his wife Martha Lou; son Bob (Jim) Easter of Ft. Worth; daughters Dena Easter McIntire, of Bokchito, OK, Lou Ann Easter Chumbley of Oklahoma City, OK; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grand children; brother Jerry Easter of Denison; and sister O. Jean Smith of Bokchito, OK..
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Bokchito Civic Cemetery PO Box 301, Bokchito, OK 74726.
Online condolences may be left at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More