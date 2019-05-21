Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Bob Rice Sr


Bob Rice Sr Obituary
Bob Rice Sr., age 73, of Sherman, passed away at his home May 18, 2019.
Bob was born to Earl and Jewel (House) Rice on January 24, 1946 in Sherman.
Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Rice; sons, Brian Rice of Ft. Worth, Bob Rice Jr. and wife Cindy Rice of Burleson; grandsons, Jonathon Rice and Robert Holliday; sister, Pat Webb; brother, Gary Rice and wife Melinda, Mark Rice and wife Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 22 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park at 10 a.m. The online register book can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com[]
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019
