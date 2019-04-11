Home

COLBERT, OKLA µ- Bobbie Ann Cummins-Dailey, 82, of Colbert, died Monday, April 8th 2019 at her home in Colbert.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Holmes Coffey Murray Chapel, Durant Okla. Visitation will be 6 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the funeral home chapel.
She is survived by her children Marilyn Arnold of Colbert, Okla, Joeann Andrews of McAlester, Okla, Leroy Dailey, Jr. of Denison, and Karen Taylor of Greenville;twelve grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
