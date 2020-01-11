|
|
Bobbie Jewell Berry-Gregory, 83, was born February 5, 1937. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison with Doug Grissom, officiating. Bobbie will be cremated per her wishes and buried with her family in Paris, TX at a later date.
Bobbie was born in Collin County and attended Leonard High School. She married J.D. Gregory in 1957. Bobbie was a devoted Baptist and a member of Twin Cities Baptist Church where Doug Grissom is pastor.
She was chosen as outstanding student in the nursing program at Howard College in Big Springs, TX in 1982. She retired from nursing in 1994. Bobbie loved flowers, gardening, fishing, and any challenging DIY projects.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life; J.D. Gregory-2002. Sisters; Evelyn Brewer, Delores Roberts. Brothers; Tammy Berry, Johnny Berry, and Jerry Berry. Father; Thomas L. Berry. Mother; Mattie Amanda Berry.
Bobbie is survived by sister; Gloria Berry brother; Kenneth Berry. Bobbie has three children; Lorie Wilson, husband Forrest, Choctaw, OK. Joyce Barkley, husband David, Calera, OK. Jeff Gregory, wife Amy, Sherman, TX.
She had five grandchildren; Jimmy Lacefield, Redwater, TX. Jill Lacefield-Conley, Longview, TX. Cody Gregory, Waco, TX. Aaron Gregory, Dallas, TX. Griffin Gregory, Sherman, TX. Five great grandchildren Dustin Harrison, Longview, TX. Shane Harrison, Longview, TX. Nathan Harrison, Longview, TX. Faith Harrison, Longview, TX. Trent Harrison, Longview, TX.
As she lived, breathed, God was with her. In death she is with him. Bobbie's strength through adversity will be remembered by everyone! She will be missed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Gregory family
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020