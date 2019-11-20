|
Bobbie Gail Simmons 73, of Pottsboro, TX, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven, November 6, 2019. Bobbie was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 4, 1946. She married the love of her life, Weldon Simmons in San Antonio, Texas on August 27, 1964. They were married 54 years. Bobbie was a selfless devout Christian and loved the Lord. She was a wonderful mother, wife, and grandmother. Her family was the most important thing to her and took great pleasure in serving others.
Surrounding her as she took the hand of Jesus was her devoted husband, Weldon Simmons; her two daughters, Kami Howell and her husband, Chuck of Ponder, Texas and Kayla Doolittle her husband, Todd of Ponder Texas, 'Grammie's' 4 very spoiled grandchildren, Kaylie and Caleb Howell, and Kamryn and Caden Doolittle, of Ponder, Texas. Bobbie was the oldest of 2 and will be missed by her sister, Gaye Nell Long and brother-in-law, Brian Long of Devine, TX. She is also survived by her nieces, Marla and husband Caleb Chesser, of Nunan GA. Marcela Matthee and husband Henk, of Savannah GA. and nephew, Brian Long and wife Dee of San Antonio, Texas and 4 grand nieces and nephews. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Geraldine Ouzts. Homecoming celebration will be held Saturday, November 23 rd at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Pottsboro, TX (400 Houston St. Pottsboro, TX 75076.)
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019