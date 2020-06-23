Bobbie Jane Coder, age 85, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at The Terrace in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Coder is survived by her family, sons, Steve Pedigo, of Bells, TX; Joe Pedigo of Bells, TX; daughter, Vicki James of Sherman, TX; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and sisters, Patsy Forsythe of Mesquite, TX; and Margaret Weber of Sherman, TX.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Arthur Horn officiating. There is no set time for visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.